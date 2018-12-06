Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Across the board effort Wednesday

Holiday ended with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, four steals, one rebound, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 victory over Dallas.

Holiday did a bit of everything Wednesday as the Pelicans recorded a comfortable 26 point victory over a tired Mavericks team. Holiday matched his season-high of four steals which he recorded just 48 hours prior. Holiday continues to be one of the more underrated point guards in the league and should be able to maintain top 30 value moving forward.