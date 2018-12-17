Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another solid outing in defeat
Holiday registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block across 41 minutes in the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
Holiday filled out the stat sheet in trademark fashion, generating his second straight 20-point effort after a seven-point outlier versus the Heat last Monday. The 10-year veteran continues to serve as a formidable complement to the efforts of Anthony Davis on the majority of nights, and he's currently averaging career highs in points (20.5), assists (8.7), steals (1.8) and shot attempts (16.7), making him an integral part of the Pelicans' fast-paced attack.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Huge game in win over Detroit•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Across the board effort Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Monster line Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 21 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 21 in loss•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...