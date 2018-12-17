Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another solid outing in defeat

Holiday registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block across 41 minutes in the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday.

Holiday filled out the stat sheet in trademark fashion, generating his second straight 20-point effort after a seven-point outlier versus the Heat last Monday. The 10-year veteran continues to serve as a formidable complement to the efforts of Anthony Davis on the majority of nights, and he's currently averaging career highs in points (20.5), assists (8.7), steals (1.8) and shot attempts (16.7), making him an integral part of the Pelicans' fast-paced attack.