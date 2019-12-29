Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another solid outing
Holiday went for 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-98 win over the Pacers.
Holiday finished with a well-rounded line without needing to play heavy minutes in the lopsided victory. While that may have limited his ability to collect a ton of counting stats, it puts him in position to play a full load of minutes during Sunday's matchup versus the Rockets as the Pelicans try to keep this recent winning streak alive.
