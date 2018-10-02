Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another strong shooting night in second exhibition

Holiday mustered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 19 minutes during the Pelicans' 116-102 preseason loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Holiday seems to already have his shot in midseason form, as he's drained 12 of 18 attempts from the field during his first pair of exhibitions, including five of nine three-point tries. The 28-year-old will serve as a vital offensive component once again this season alongside Anthony Davis and new arrival Julius Randle.