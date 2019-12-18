Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Awful shooting night but scores 21
Holiday amassed 21 points (9-28 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 overtime loss to the Nets.
Holiday was dreadful from the field but turned in well-rounded counting stats as usual. He's reportedly available on the trade market, though it's unclear how likely it is that a deal will come to fruition. Regardless of what team he's suiting up for, Holiday should remain one of the top players at his position in all fantasy formats.
