Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Back-to-back double-doubles
Holiday registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 138-117 win over the Blazers.
Holiday missed seven games during January, but he has looked excellent as a playmaking threat since his return while posting double-doubles in each of his last two starts. The veteran point guard has dished out at least five dimes in nine straight games, and he is averaging 7.1 assists per game -- as well as 17.4 points -- during that stretch.
