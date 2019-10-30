Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Believes he'll play Thursday

Holiday (knee) said he thinks he'll be able to play Thursday against the Nuggets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Holiday has missed the past two games due to a left knee sprain, but he said he was feeling better after returning to practice Tuesday. While it sounds like he's trending towards playing Thursday, look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.

