Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Believes he'll play Thursday
Holiday (knee) said he thinks he'll be able to play Thursday against the Nuggets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Holiday has missed the past two games due to a left knee sprain, but he said he was feeling better after returning to practice Tuesday. While it sounds like he's trending towards playing Thursday, look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.