Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big double-double against Lakers

Holiday supplied 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's near loss to the Lakers.

Holiday generated his fourth double-double of the season, though he also finished with a season-high seven turnovers. After a slow start to the season, Holiday's found his groove towards the end of November. Over his past eight games, he's averaging 24.0 points, 8.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 2.4 steals in 36.8 minutes. With the Pelicans matching up with Oklahoma City twice to close out the week, Holiday will look to improve upon the 16 point, six assist, three rebound line he posted on November 2nd.