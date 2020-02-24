Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big double-double Sunday
Holiday finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 15 assists, seven rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over Golden State.
Holiday dominated the much younger Warriors lineup, dishing out a season-high 15 assists. The Pelicans are on a nice roll right now and are certainly making a push for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. This bodes well for Holiday and as long as they remain competitive, he should continue to flirt with top-20 numbers.
