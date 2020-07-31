Holiday scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Jazz.

The 30-year-old has been on a tear when the season was suspended, scoring 20 or more points in six of his last nine games back in late February and early March, and Holiday picked up right where he left off Thursday. The Pelicans are out of the playoff picture at the moment, but if they come up short it won't be from lack of trying by Holiday.