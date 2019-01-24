Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big scoring night in loss
Holiday ended with 29 points (14-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons.
Holiday scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games, continuing to pick up some of the offensive slack created by the injury to Anthony Davis (finger). Holiday has shot at least 56 percent from the field in three consecutive games and as per normal, continues to fly under the radar as one of the most underrated guards in fantasy, currently, the 21st ranked player in standard formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Reaches double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Well-balanced line in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stays hot in win over Cavs•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...