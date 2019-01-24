Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big scoring night in loss

Holiday ended with 29 points (14-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to the Pistons.

Holiday scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games, continuing to pick up some of the offensive slack created by the injury to Anthony Davis (finger). Holiday has shot at least 56 percent from the field in three consecutive games and as per normal, continues to fly under the radar as one of the most underrated guards in fantasy, currently, the 21st ranked player in standard formats.