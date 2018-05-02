Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Bounces back with 24-point effort in Game 2

Holiday tallied 24 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 47 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Holiday played a game-high amount of minutes, which he parlayed into a much better offensive performance than that of the one he'd generated in Game 1. The 27-year-old eclipsed 20 points for the fourth time in six postseason games, even as he struggled from distance for the third straight contest. Holiday will look to churn out another stellar performance when the Pelicans look to cut their series deficit in half in Friday's Game 3.