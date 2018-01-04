Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Busts out for 24 points in win
Holiday supplied 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Jazz.
Holiday undeniably had the hot hand from the field Wednesday, with his scoring total checking in behind only Anthony Davis on the night, and his 62.5 success rate from the field representing his best figure in that category since Dec. 22. The nine-year veteran has now shot at least 45.5 percent in four straight contests while draining multiple three-pointers in each. The recent success has helped Holiday's shooting percentage on the season climb to a career-best 49.4 percent, a figure he's attained while putting up his highest number of attempts (14.7) since the 2012-13 campaign.
