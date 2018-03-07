Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Career-high assist total in win
Holiday generated 19 points (7-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.
As quality players tend to do, Holiday still found a way to significantly contribute to his team's cause on a night when his shot was far from its sharpest. The veteran guard's assist total was a game high and career best, and the last pair he dished out culminated in critical Anthony Davis buckets in the final two minutes. Holiday now has nine consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, although he did see his eight-game streak of at least 20 points snapped. Nevertheless, his final line was an extremely fruitful one for fantasy owners, and he encouragingly continues to sport the second-highest usage on the team behind Davis in the majority of contests.
