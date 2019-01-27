Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Carries scoring load in loss

Holiday scored a game-high 29 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 loss to the Spurs.

With Anthony Davis (finger), Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) all sidelined, Holiday was the lone consistent scorer in the Pelicans' lineup, and he responded with his sixth straight game of 20-plus points. The guard is now averaging a strong 21.9 points, 6.3 assists, 5.9 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals through 12 games in January.