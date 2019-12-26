Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Chief thief in victory

Holiday managed 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six steals and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 victory over Denver.

Holiday excelled on the defensive end of the floor, racking up a season-high six steals. He has been a little underwhelming this season, putting up top-50 numbers thus far. This is primarily due to his inefficiency from the field, something that is likely to rectify itself moving forward. If Holiday is a player you think would add to your roster, throw out a top-50 player to see if you get any bites.