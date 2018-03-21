Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to play Wednesday
Holiday (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers and won't have any restrictions, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Holiday was forced to miss Tuesday's game with an illness, but after going through his pregame routine Wednesday, feels healthy enough to take the floor. The Pelicans confirmed that Holiday won't have any restrictions, so look for him to take on his typical starting role and see a full workload. With Solomon Hill (rest) out after logging the spot start Tuesday, E'Twaun Moore should shift back over to small forward. Season-long and DFS owners can go ahead and get Holiday active and in lineups.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads team with 24/8/7 line on Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...