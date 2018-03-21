Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to play Wednesday

Holiday (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers and won't have any restrictions, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Holiday was forced to miss Tuesday's game with an illness, but after going through his pregame routine Wednesday, feels healthy enough to take the floor. The Pelicans confirmed that Holiday won't have any restrictions, so look for him to take on his typical starting role and see a full workload. With Solomon Hill (rest) out after logging the spot start Tuesday, E'Twaun Moore should shift back over to small forward. Season-long and DFS owners can go ahead and get Holiday active and in lineups.