Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to play

Holiday (elbow) is starting Wednesday against the Spurs, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

Holiday will take the court as expected Wednesday. He looked sharp in his return from a seven-game absence Monday against the Grizzlies, playing 32 minutes and finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.

More News
Our Latest Stories