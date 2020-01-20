Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to return
Holiday (elbow) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Holiday has been cleared to return Monday in Memphis following a seven-game absence due to an elbow injury. The veteran guard should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, though it's unclear if he'll face a minutes limit in his first game back. Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34 games this season (35.6 minutes per tilt).
