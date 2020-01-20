Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cleared to return

Holiday (elbow) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Holiday has been cleared to return Monday in Memphis following a seven-game absence due to an elbow injury. The veteran guard should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, though it's unclear if he'll face a minutes limit in his first game back. Holiday is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34 games this season (35.6 minutes per tilt).

More News
Our Latest Stories