Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Collects 14 points Friday
Holiday scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assists and a steal across 15 minutes in Friday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.
Holiday will have plenty of nights like this where he throws up double-digit attempts from the floor with defenses looking to shut down the dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the interior. Although not noted as a prolific scorer, Holiday has shown flashes of being able to put up points, which is what he will need to do along with feed the big men inside since Rajon Rondo is slated to miss the start of the regular season. Holiday's role in this offense is to compliment the inside, which will offer him plenty of chances for assists and kick-out points.
