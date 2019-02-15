Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Complete performance Thursday
Holiday tallied 32 points (12-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 victory over the Thunder.
Holiday contributed across the board Thursday, guiding the Pelicans to an impressive victory over the Thunder. Anthony Davis didn't play the second half as he was listed as out with a shoulder injury. The Pelicans could play on this and look to keep him out moving forward and if that is the case, Holiday is going to be very busy on both ends of the floor. If the minutes remain, Holiday is looking at a top-20 finish to the season.
