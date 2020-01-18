Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Considered day-to-day

Holiday (elbow) is considered day-to-day according to coach Alvin Gentry, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Holiday has apparently been participating in three-on-three scrimmages in practice, though the pain in his injured elbow has yet to die down. Once there's no noticeable pain, he should be able to make a return to in-game action. Holiday's next opportunity to return comes Monday against Memphis.

