Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 23 points in victory

Holiday pitched in 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, two assists, one rebound, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

Holiday was one of several Pelicans players to benefit from Rajon Rondo's record-setting 25 assists on the night, as he eclipsed the 20-point mark for the third time in the last five games. The veteran guard also has a trio of 30-point tallies during December and has continued to offer consistent production in all other categories across the stat sheet as well. Factoring in Wednesday's efforts, he's averaging 22.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 13 December games.