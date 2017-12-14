Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Cools off in victory
Holiday tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Bucks.
Holiday has been amazing of late but cooled down in this performance. He still contributed across the board, collecting the most assists he has had in a month. He has slotted in well next to Rajon Rondo, providing the team with some excellent spot-up shooting. He is currently averaging 18 points per game while adding 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals. He should continue to put up this sort of value, but might not see as many big scoring nights with Anthony Davis now back in the lineup.
