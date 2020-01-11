Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Deemed doubtful

Holiday (elbow) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

It looks likely that Holiday will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a strained muscle in his elbow, but the team has not made it official yet. Should he indeed get ruled out, look for Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart to continue seeing increased minutes and usage.

