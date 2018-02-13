Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Dishes 12 assists Monday

Holiday contributed 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-103 victory over the Pistons.

Holiday had been alternating good and bad scoring outings the past few games, but finally found some consistency Monday night as he eclipsed 20 points in consecutive games. The 12 assists also mark a season-high for Holiday, who should see an uptick in usage with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out.