Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Dishes out nine assists in loss

Holiday scored nine points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.

In back-to-back games, Holiday has struggled from the floor, shooting 8-of-28 for a combined 20 points. However, the guard has piled up the assists with 20 of them in his last two games. Despite a slight dip in scoring, Holiday is still averaging 16.4 points and 8.0 assists in his last five games.