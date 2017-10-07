Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Dishes six assists in loss
Holiday posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists and a rebound scross 25 minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason loss to the Thunder.
With Rajon Rondo still seeing limited action, it remains to be seen how effective the Pelicans' backcourt will be this season, but Holiday has experience in this offense and will be depended on to help mesh together all the different pieces. Friday's outing was at least an improvement on his first game of the preseason, although he has coughed the ball up six times in two games. He is also shaking the rust off his shooting stroke, shooting 40 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc so far this season. The Pelicans invested $125 million over five years on Holiday in the offseason, so they are banking on the shooting guard to deliver them to the playoffs with his talents. He's an intriguing pick in fantasy drafts with a lot of upside, but at this point, there are better options out there that carry less risk.
