Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Diversified stat line Sunday
Holiday finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and five steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Holiday didn't have the sharpest of shooting nights, but his excellent contributions elsewhere made his night an all-around success from a fantasy perspective. The veteran guard's five steals equaled a season high, as well, and Sunday marked his third game in the last four with multiple thefts. Given his ability to stuff the stat sheet and the Pelicans' ongoing postseason quest, Holiday's fantasy outlook for the remainder of the regular season remains bright.
