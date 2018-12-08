Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Friday's loss
Holiday finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to Memphis.
Holiday had his ninth double-double of the season Friday, continuing his stellar start to the season. Holiday is currently second in the league in assists behind only Kyle Lowry. Elfrid Payton (finger) is yet to gain any traction in his role but will eventually get back into the lineup which could impact Holiday's passing game. That being said, he should continue to get all the run he can handle and needs to be on a roster everywhere.
