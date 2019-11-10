Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-double in Saturday's win

Holiday produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.

Holiday logged his first double-double through seven appearances this season, including a season high assist total. He posted 18 double-doubles in 2018-19 and a career-best 20 back in 2012-13, so he'll need to pick up the pace if he's going to equal either of those figures in 2019-20. He also still hasn't scored 20 points or more this season, this after averaging a career-best 21.1 last year.