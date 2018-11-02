Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in Davis' absence

Holiday poured in 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and added 10 assists, two rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Holiday continues to be as steady as they come as both a scorer and facilitator. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's now scored between 16 and 28 points and dished out between five and 10 assists over his last five games. The fact he's logged some time at point guard in the absence of Elfrid Payton (ankle) and Anthony Davis' absence in three of the last four games due to an elbow injury have both played a part in keeping Holiday's overall production robust. However, the 10-year veteran is typically a reliable fantasy asset even when the starting five is at full health.