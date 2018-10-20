Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in easy victory Friday
Holiday totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 149-129 victory over the Kings.
Holiday had a nice bounce-back game after struggling in the season opener. He was certainly a little passive on the offensive end but brought his passing game, finishing with 10 assists to go with three steals. It is going to be tough for Holiday to live up to some of the expectations that followed him after his amazing finish to the 2017-18 season but he should remain a top 25 player despite the improved play of those around him.
