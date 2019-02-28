Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in narrow loss
Holiday finished with 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Lakers.
Holiday contributed 19 points and 10 assists Wednesday, continuing to play big minutes despite comments to the contrary by head coach Alvin Gentry only one week ago. Since word came out the Pelicans were going to limit both he and Anthony Davis, Holiday has played at least 33 minutes in three of four games. Owners have to hope the comments were merely a mirage to take the focus off the Anthony Davis situation, and that Holiday continues to see his regular allotment of playing time moving forward.
