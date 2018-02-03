Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles in victory

Holiday recorded 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-100 victory over the Thunder.

Holiday was off from the field, finishing with just 15 points on 15 shot attempts. This was basically just a bad game for Holiday and given his production across the season, should be seen as nothing more than a blip on the radar. He continues to be one of the real surprises of the season and should see no real hit to his value upon the arrival of Nikola Mirotic.