Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Double-doubles once again
Holiday put up 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Thunder.
After dropping double-doubles in points and assists in each of his last two outings, Holiday kept that streak alive in this one with 14 points and 11 dimes. While the 29-year old has had an up-and-down year, he has tallied career-highs in threes and blocks - an out-of-position category in which Holiday is one of the absolute best. However, he hasn't had the career-best fantasy season that some expected going into this camaign. If Holiday can get his percentages up a bit, his value would certainly inch closer to what we've grown to expect over the last couple of seasons.
