Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 16 in Game 3 win

Holiday scored 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3.

It was actually his quietest game of the series so far, as Nikola Mirotic's red-hot shooting become the focus of the Pelicans' perimeter offense instead. Holiday's still averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers through three games, and his numbers will likely bounce back Saturday in Game 4 as the team looks to complete the sweep.