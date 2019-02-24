Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 27 in win
Holiday finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Holiday continues to put up solid nightly scoring totals while dishing to teammates with regularity. He's a great fantasy guard option on any night in most formats, but he's especially lethal when Anthony Davis (rest) misses time.
