Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops team-high 27 in Saturday's win

Holiday scored 27 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

With Memphis keeping their defensive focus on Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins down low, Holiday found more and more room to drive to the bucket as the game wore on, scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. He's now scored 20 or more points in five straight games, averaging 25.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over that stretch. The 27-year-old managed to stay healthy through the first half of the season, and if that continues into 2018 -- he hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2012-13 with the Sixers -- he seemed poised for a career year.