Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Erupts for 36 in Sunday's OT win

Holiday scored a game-high 36 points (16-31 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime win over the Bucks.

After a quiet first half, Holiday woke up and scored 28 of his points after halftime. He's now topped 20 points in five straight games, averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 assists, 6.0 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers over that stretch, and it's no coincidence that the Pelicans have won all five of those contests.