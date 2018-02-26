Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Erupts for 36 in Sunday's OT win
Holiday scored a game-high 36 points (16-31 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 123-121 overtime win over the Bucks.
After a quiet first half, Holiday woke up and scored 28 of his points after halftime. He's now topped 20 points in five straight games, averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 assists, 6.0 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers over that stretch, and it's no coincidence that the Pelicans have won all five of those contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hits game winner Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 24 points in 33 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Dishes 12 assists Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Productive all-around game versus Nets•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 28 points in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Dishes out nine assists in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...