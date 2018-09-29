Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Expected to play 15-20 minutes Sunday

Holiday, along with the rest of the Pelicans starters, are expected to play 15-20 minutes during Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

There's no surprise that coach Alvin Gentry will take it easy on his starters during the first exhibition game. Last year, Holiday averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals during his age 27 season.