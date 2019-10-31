Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Expected to play Thursday

Holiday (knee) is expected to play Thursday against Denver, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the guard's first game back since logging 33 minutes and eight points against Dallas last Friday. Holiday's availability Thursday will likely decrease the playing time of teammates J.J. Reddick and Josh Hart, although nothing is certain at the moment.

