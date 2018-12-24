Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Explodes for 27 points

Holiday registered 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes Sunday against the Kings.

Holiday has consistently pieced together solid performances of late, racking up 20 or more points in each of his past five contests including three double-doubles over that stretch. The 28-year-old point guard has been especially impressive on the glass, snagging five or more boards in the last three matchups. Holiday will draw another enticing matchup against Dallas on Wednesday.