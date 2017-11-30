Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills box score in loss
Holiday posted 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Holiday was the one bright spot on an otherwise disappointing night for the Pelicans. He has been very good of late, so far alleviating the concerns that Rajon Rondo would cut into his production. He has attempted 20 field goals in each of the last two games, a good sign now that he is facilitating the offense as much. This is a trend that owners would like to see continue as his assist numbers decline due to Rondo's role on the team.
