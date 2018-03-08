Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills box score in victory
Holiday had 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 victory over Sacramento.
Holiday continues to defy the odds as he has arguably the best season of his career. He has proven himself to be one of the bargains of the draft, currently sitting as the 21st ranked player in standard leagues. Anthony Davis (ankle) left the game early and if he is forced to miss time, Holiday is going to be called upon to do a lot more, especially on the offensive end. Owners have to be pretty chuffed with themselves if they managed to get him in the fourth or fifth round.
