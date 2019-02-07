Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills stat sheet in win
Holiday totaled 18 points (6-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and a block across 33 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Holiday continued his recent run of elite-level production across the board in Wednesday's win, notching his second straight double-double in the process. Over his last nine games, Holiday has averaged a monster stat line of 21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals. Fantasy owners should keep rolling with him, especially if Anthony Davis (finger) remains out of the lineup.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Just misses triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Swats six shots in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Carries scoring load in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One board shy of triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Big scoring night in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Reaches double-double in win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...