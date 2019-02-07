Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills stat sheet in win

Holiday totaled 18 points (6-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and a block across 33 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Holiday continued his recent run of elite-level production across the board in Wednesday's win, notching his second straight double-double in the process. Over his last nine games, Holiday has averaged a monster stat line of 21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals. Fantasy owners should keep rolling with him, especially if Anthony Davis (finger) remains out of the lineup.