Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills the box score in Friday's victory
Holiday totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over the Warriors.
Holiday backed up his strong Game Two performance with another all-around gem Friday. He continues to play second fiddle to Anthony Davis but has certainly established himself as one of the elite off-guards in the league with his play over the last three weeks. He will look to maintain his focus as the Pelicans host the Warriors in Game Four on Sunday in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the series.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Bounces back with 24-point effort in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pitches in 11 points during Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Drops 16 in Game 3 win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads the way again in Game 2•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stellar shooting night, key block in Game 1 win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 23 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....