Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills the box score in Friday's victory

Holiday totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over the Warriors.

Holiday backed up his strong Game Two performance with another all-around gem Friday. He continues to play second fiddle to Anthony Davis but has certainly established himself as one of the elite off-guards in the league with his play over the last three weeks. He will look to maintain his focus as the Pelicans host the Warriors in Game Four on Sunday in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the series.