Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Fills up stat line in win
Holiday posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 119-112 win over the Lakers.
Holiday looked far better than he did in his first two outings, although he's definitely struggling from three-point range, converting on only 16.6 percent of his shots from the beyond the arc over three games. Success at point guard is crucial for the Pelicans, as they need an efficient distributor to get the ball inside to Anthony David and DeMarcus Cousins. The team has expressed complete faith in Holiday, but it appears he still needs to work on moving the ball around and generating points of his own to really get the team humming on all cylinders.
