Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Five dimes in loss
Holliday had 20 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-4 FT), six boards, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes of a 105-103 loss to the the Pistons on Monday.
Holliday scored at least 20 points for the third time this month despite his recent cold streak shooting, as he's now 0-7 from deep in his last two games and is making just 38 percent of his shots from the free throw line this month. He'll look to turn his shooting percentages around against the Bucks on Wednesday.
