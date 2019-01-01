Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Flawless from charity stripe

Holiday totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.

The absence of Anthony Davis (illness) didn't translate to much of a bump in usage for Holiday, whose field-goal attempt and assist totals were just about on par with his season-long marks. Holiday did at least score a little more than usual, which was due in large part to his flawless shooting from the line. Holiday is now a perfect 17-for-17 on free-throw attempts across the Pelicans' past three games, boosting him to a 78.1 percent mark for the campaign.